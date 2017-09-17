President al-Assad: Some Western governments continue to support terrorist organizations in Syria

Damascus, SANA – President Bashar al-Assad received on Sunday an Italian parliamentary delegation, headed by Member of the Senate, Senator Mario Romani.

Talks during the meeting dealt with the latest developments in Syria in light of the terrorist war waged against the country and the firsthand experience of what the situation is like which the Italian delegation had during its visits to a number of areas in Syria, in addition to the negative and misleading image portrayed by the western media during the years of the war.

President al-Assad stressed that some western governments are still supporting the terrorist organizations in Syria either directly or indirectly despite the fact that these governments have started to suffer due to the backfiring of this terrorism on their people.

The visits of the European delegations to Syria to get acquainted with the facts on the ground could play a significant role in enhancing the signs of the change in the western public opinion towards what is going on in Syria after it has realized the lies of the western mass media which serve the policies of the governments, but not the interests of the peoples, President al-Assad pointed out.

He added that this could also help in working towards lifting the economic siege that increases the suffering of the Syrians and negatively affects their livelihood.

For their part, members of the Italian delegation expressed solidarity with the Syrian people in their war against terrorism that is backed by Western and regional states, indicating that the terrorism striking Syria for years now has started to affect a number of European countries and poses a real threat to the security, safety and future of their citizens.

They affirmed that they will spare no effort in working to convey the reality of what is going on in Syria back in their countries and in the rest of the European countries, in addition to working to lift the unjust siege imposed on the Syrian people.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem met the Italian parliamentary delegation, where he stressed that Syria will continue fighting terrorism until all its territory is cleared of it, adding that Syria supports all efforts to find a political settlement to the crisis through dialogue among the Syrians themselves without external interference, as well as through the promotion of national reconciliation process.

H. Zain/M.al-Frieh/H. Said