Army destroys the last gathering of ISIS near al-Jafra village in Deir Ezzor, secures Airport completely

Deir Ezzor, SANA – Army units in cooperation with the allied and supporting forces continued the military operations of chasing down ISIS terrorists in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, destroying the last gathering of them at the surrounding area of al-Jafra village.

A military source told SANA that the operations managed to secure Deir Ezzor Airport completely where many of the terrorists were killed and their weapons were destroyed.

The army units also carried out an operation against the terrorists where they established control over al-Keraya hill in vicinity of al-Jafra village to the north of the Airport amidst a mass escape of the terrorists towards Hweijet al-Saker area.

R.Milhem/Ghossoun