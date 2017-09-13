Meetings of the work group on cessation of hostilities in Syria guarantor states kick off in Astana

Astana, SANA- Meetings of the work group on the cessation of hostilities in Syria guarantor states began on Wednesday, launching the6th high-level meetings of the Astana talks on Syria, which will last for two days.

Experts from the three guarantor states (Russia, Turkey and Iran) will hold closed bilateral meetings in the morning. In the afternoon, experts from the UN team are expected to join the technical discussions.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that the plenary meetings of the 6th round of Astana talks on Syria will be held on Friday.

H. Zain / Hazem Sabbagh