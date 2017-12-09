Electric power substation in Daraa out of service due to terrorist attack

Daraa, SANA – In a new breach of the de-escalation zone agreement in the southern region, terrorist groups attacked the electric power substation of Khirbet Ghazaleh to the east of Daraa city, causing it to go out of service.

A source at Daraa Electricity Company said that a terrorist group attacked the electric power substation of Khirbet Ghazaleh, which caused a decrease in electricity supply to the city and water pumping projects in the western countryside of Daraa.

This has forced the company to stop supply through the substation and resort to the alternative reserve line until the gunmen are expelled out of the station, the source added.

The source noted that the company is working with the local community in the towns of al-Ghariyeh and Saida to drive the militants out of the station, noting that water pumping to the city has stopped due to the attack.

M.al-Frieh/H. Said