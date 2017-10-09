Two lawsuits filed in Egyptian court to restore Egyptian-Syrian relations

Cairo, SANA – Egyptian figures filed two lawsuits to cancel the decision of the ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi on cutting diplomatic ties between Egypt and Syria and to expel the elements of the so-called “Syrian opposition” and its components and members of the so-called “Free Army” from the Egyptian territories.

The lawsuits were filed by the Media official at the Egyptian Popular Committee for Solidarity with the Syrian people Duaa Saleh and Egyptian lawyer Mohammad Abu Zaid. They were lodged at the Egyptian Administrative Court.

Speaking to SANA reporter in Cairo, Saleh said that “With the repeated attacks of the Zionist enemy and the terrorist mercenaries and as an Egyptian citizen, I can no longer remain silent whether on the decision to cut off the Egyptian-Syrian relations or the continued existence of the so-called “Syrian opposition” on the Egyptian soil, particularly with their declared support for the terrorist [Muslim] Brotherhood group and their support for its actions against Syria.”

M.al-Frieh/H. Said