Two lawsuits filed in Egyptian court to restore Egyptian-Syrian relations

10 September، 2017

Cairo, SANA – Egyptian figures filed two lawsuits to cancel the decision of the ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi on cutting diplomatic ties between Egypt and Syria and to expel the elements of the so-called “Syrian opposition” and its components and members of the so-called “Free Army” from the Egyptian territories.

The lawsuits were filed by the Media official at the Egyptian Popular Committee for Solidarity with the Syrian people Duaa Saleh and Egyptian lawyer Mohammad Abu Zaid. They were lodged at the Egyptian Administrative Court.

Speaking to SANA reporter in Cairo, Saleh said that “With the repeated attacks of the Zionist enemy and the terrorist mercenaries and as an Egyptian citizen, I can no longer remain silent whether on the decision to cut off the Egyptian-Syrian relations or the continued existence of the so-called “Syrian opposition” on the Egyptian soil, particularly with their declared support for the terrorist [Muslim] Brotherhood group and their support for its actions against Syria.”

M.al-Frieh/H. Said

Check Also

3 injured in mortar attack by al-Nusra in Hama countryside

Hama, SANA – Three people were injured due to a mortar attack by Jabhat al-Nusra ...

Powered by sana | Designed by team to develop the software
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved