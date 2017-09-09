Army establishes control over several areas in Deir Ezzor and Homs

Provinces, SANA – Army units established control over al-Shoula town, about 22 km to the southwest of Deir Ezzor city after eliminating the last gatherings of ISIS terrorists in it.

A military source told SANA that army units, in cooperation with allied forces, and supported by Syrian and Russian air forces established control over al-Shoula town on al-Sukhna- Deir Ezzor axis and a number of overlooking hills and points in its surrounding.

The source added that army units expanded their control points in the area and continued their advance towards Deir Ezzor, where they hunted down ISIS remnants, inflicting on them heavy losses in ranks and equipment while the engineering members combed the town and the controlled areas to dismantle the mines and improvised explosive devices planted by the terrorists in order to impede the advance of troops.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor said that army units operating in Deir Ezzor restored control over Taliet Aloush that overlooks the graveyards area on the southwestern outskirts of the city after heavy battles with ISIS, killing and injuring a number of its terrorists.

Earlier, the reporter said that backed by the Air Force, army units operating in Deir Ezzor continued their military operations aimed at eliminating ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor city, expanding control around the Regiment 137.

He added that the army units continued intensive operations in pursuing the remaining ISIS terrorists and destroying their gatherings and fortifications in Ayyash area, al-Bugheiliyeh and its surroundings, al-Jneineh, Hweijet Sakr, the surroundings of the Military Airport, the graveyards, al-Makabat, al-Thureh Mountain and Deir Ezzor–al-Shoula road in the countryside, leaving many terrorists dead or injured and destroying their vehicles, weapons and ammunition that were in their possession.

The reporter said the engineering units have started dismantling mines and IEDs planted by the terrorists in the surroundings of Regiment 137, as the army units advance further, which would help them expand control to eradicate ISIS from the entire Deir Ezzor city.

Homs

Army units established control over three villages in the eastern countryside of Homs, after inflicting heavy losses upon ISIS terrorists’ ranks.

A military source told SANA that army units carried out accurate strikes against ISIS gatherings and fortifications in the eastern countryside of Homs, retaking Abu Qatour, Abu Liyeh and Jebb Jabal to the southeast of Jebb al-Jarrah town.

The source added that army units are currently pursuing the remaining ISIS terrorists, while the engineering units have started dismantling IEDs and landmines planted by ISIS terrorists in the area before they were killed or fled away.

Later, the source said that army units established control over the villages of al-Mshairfeh and al-Habra al-Sharqiya, inflicting losses in personnel and equipment on ISIS terrorists.