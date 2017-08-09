7 civilians killed, 30 injured in terrorist shelling attacks in Deir Ezzor and Salamiyeh

Hama/Deir Ezzor, SANA-Seven persons were killed on Thursday due to terrorist attack with shells on Harabish neighborhood in Deir Ezzor city.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor said that ISIS terrorists shelled with rockets and mortar rounds Harabish residential neighborhood in the south of the city, leaving 7 persons dead and 29 others injured.

The reporter added that the attack also caused material damage to the citizens’ properties.

A person was injured on Thursday in rocket shells fired by ISIS terrorists on Salamiyeh city in Hama eastern countryside.

SANA’s reporter in Hama said that ISIS terrorists targeted the residential neighborhoods in Salamiyeh city with rocket shells, injuring a person and causing material damage to the citizens’ houses and infrastructures.

