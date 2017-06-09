Health Ministry sends ambulances and amounts of medicines to Deir Ezzor city

Damascus/Homs, SANA – Ministry of Health sent a number of ambulances, a mobile clinic and 9 tons of medicines and medical supplies to support the health sector in Deir Ezzor city after the Syrian Arab Army broke the three-year siege imposed on it by ISIS terrorist organization.

In a press statement following the ambulance delivery, Minister of Health Nizar Yazigi said that an ambulance and a mobile clinic were sent to provide permanent services in Deir Ezzor city after breaking the siege, in addition to sending 4 ambulances to transport critical cases of patients and wounded to hospitals outside the city to receive the necessary medical care.

He added that the ministry also sent two shipments of medicines and medical supplies, weighing 9 tons, noting that the ministry’s shipments along with another shipment provided by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) in Tartous province will be sent together to Deir Ezzor.

Yazigi added that the ministry, in coordinating with the Health Directorate in Deir Ezzor, will call on the health sector workers in Deir Ezzor to return to the city to resume their work as it has become a safe area.

On Tuesday, the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces announced on Tuesday breaking the siege on Deir Ezzor city after a series of special military operations and heroism actions. After the announcement, the Cabinet set up a plan to transport all injured people in Deir Ezzor city to Damascus to provide them with free treatment and opening air bridge between the cities of Damascus and Deir Ezzor to secure the return of the locals to their houses after securing all their needs.

Food convoy for the citizens in Deir Ezzor sent from Homs province

A food convoy presented by the branches of the Syrian Trading establishment in the provinces, was sent on Wednesday from Homs province to Deir Ezzor city to support the citizens in the city.

The Syrian Arab Army, in cooperation with the supporting and the allied forces, on Tuesday broke the 3-year siege imposed on Deir Ezzor city by the ISIS terrorists, according to the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces.

The convoy includes 40 trucks loaded with 1,000 tons of food, including vegetables, fruits, provisions, and cleaning supplies, with

the aim of providing the daily needs of the citizens who suffered due to the barbaric siege imposed by terrorists.

In a press statement, Homs Governor Talal al- Barazi hailed the victories and sacrifices of the Syrian Arab Army in lifting the terrorist siege on Deir Ezzor.

For his part, Director of the Syrian Trading establishment Ammar Mohammad pointed out that this convoy was sent based upon the directives of the Cabinet which called for delivering food materials as soon as possible to support the citizens in Deir Ezzor city.

English Bulletin