Army unit raids ISIS barricade in Deir Ezzor

Deir Ezzor, SANA – An army unit raided on Sunday one of ISIS terrorists’ barricades on the southwestern outskirts of Deir Ezzor city.

A military source told SANA that an army unit operating in Deir Ezzor killed in a successful raid in the direction of the Water Resources Department area a number of ISIS terrorists and seized the weapons and ammunition that were in their possession.

One of the soldiers who participated in the raid said “We carried out at dawn a successful raid against one of ISIS terrorists’ barricades in the direction of the Water Resources area through crawling and infiltrating it and throwing several bombs when we almost approached the area, killing all the terrorists at the site.”

Another soldier said that the weapons and ammunition that were in the ISIS terrorists’ possession at the barricade were seized, including an RPG launcher and 3 charges with their launchers, a night binocular and a machine gun.

Meanwhile, army units, in cooperation with the supporting forces, have expanded control deeper in al-Badia region after earlier arriving at the administrative border to Deir Ezzor province from the direction of al-Sukhneh city.

SANA reporter said that the army units, backed by fire support helicopters, continued pursing ISIS terrorists deeper into al-Badia deep, eliminating the last gatherings of the organization in Hreibsha area that is located in the southwest of Deir Ezzor province.

The reporter said that the operations resulted in killing or injuring many of the ISIS terrorists and destroying their last fortifications in Hreibsha area, noting that the army units have consolidated their military points there after having dismantled the IEDs and mines planted by the terrorists in the area.

SANA’s camera accompanied the army units’ operations as they advanced east of al-Sukhneh towards Deir Ezzor and monitored the difficulty of the military operations there due to the rugged geographical nature of the region and the large high mountains where ISIS had dug many tunnels that included command centers and field hospitals.

In another context, local sources in the western countryside of Deir Ezzor said that ISIS terrorists are in a state of confusion and collapse after 72 of them were killed in airstrikes on their gatherings and movements over the past two days.

The sources added that more terrorist groups of ISIS have fled, including the so-called “Emir of ISIS in al-Kabar”, the terrorist Ali Hajj al-Rajab , while ISIS terrorists executed seven persons in al-Bukamal city and Ghranij town and opened fire on a number of civilians at al-Hawaeyij crossing, leaving one citizen in Ayyash village dead.

Al-Boumatar village have witnessed since Sunday dawn fierce clashes between the village’s locals and ISIS terrorist groups who attacked a woman and its child while they were passing the river, according to the local sources.

Shaza/H. Said