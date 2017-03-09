8 civilians, most of them children, injured in rocket attack by ISIS on Salamiyeh city

Hama, SANA – Eight people were injured by a rocket shell fired by ISIS terrorists on Salamiyeh city in the eastern countryside of Hama province.

SANA’s correspondent said that terrorist fired a rocket shell at the eastern neighborhood of Salamiyeh city, injuring 8 people, most of them children, and causing material damage to public and private properties.

The correspondent said that the shell was fired by ISIS terrorists located in the eastern countryside that are holding scores of families hostage and using them as human shields to prevent the army from advancing.

Hazem Sabbagh