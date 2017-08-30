Army seizes a car loaded with weapons and ammunition in Hama countryside

Hama, SANA – An army unit seized an amount of weapons and ammunition inside a car near al-Saan town in the eastern countryside of Hama.

SANA reporter in Homs said that one of the military checkpoints found large quantities of weapons and ammunition which were hidden below quantities of potatoes inside a refrigerated truck coming from Idleb near al-Saan town.

The reporter added that the weapons, ammunition and the car were confiscated and the driver was arrested to complete the investigation and to reveal the destination of the weapons and their source.

