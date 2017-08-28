Update-two citizens killed, three women injured in terrorist attacks on Sweida countryside

Sweida, SANA-Two citizens were killed Sunday and three women were injured in al-Dour village in Sweida countryside in a new violation of the de-escalation zones agreement by terrorists.

A source in Sweida told SANA that two citizens were killed and three women were injured in new terrorist attacks by bullets and mortars shot by terrorist groups positioned in Daraa eastern countryside.

Aleppo

Meanwhile, two electricity workers were injured by a mine explosion in the area of the 3000 apartments in Hamdaniyeh in Aleppo city.

SANA reporter said that two landmines of those left behind by the terrorists exploded in the area of 3000 apartments while electricity maintenance teams were doing their work, injuring two workers.

