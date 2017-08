Damascus countryside, SANA – A meeting was held on Saturday in Wadi Barada area in Damascus countryside during which 93 persons received documents to settle their legal status in the framework of local reconciliations.

Damascus Countryside Governor Alaa Munir Ibrahim said that the legal status of a number of locals from Huraira village in Wadi Barada area have been settled so that they can return to their normal lives as per the amnesty decree No.15 for 2016.

Shaza / Hazem Sabbagh