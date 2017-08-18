Army encircles ISIS terrorists in eastern countryside of Salamyia

Homs/Hama, SANA – Army units operating in the countryside of Homs and Hama have made a significant progress against ISIS terrorists, and encircled large numbers of them in Uqayrbat town in eastern countryside of Salamyia in Hama.

SANA reporter in Hama said that the army units, in cooperation with the supporting forces, clashed during the past hours with ISIS terrorist groups on the axis of Tel al-Sawwaneh in eastern countryside of Homs and on the axis of al-Fasideh village in eastern countryside of Salamiya.

The reporter said that the clashes ended up with encircling a large group of ISIS terrorists in Uqayrbat town in Salamyia countryside, after inflicting heavy losses upon them in personnel and arms.

The reporter noted that the army units thwarted all the ISIS attacks targeting the advancing forces to foil the siege on the terrorists, killing or injuring scores of the terrorists.