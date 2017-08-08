Yemeni Foreign Minister, charge d’affaires at Syrian Embassy in Sanaa discuss relations

Sanaa, SANA- Yemeni Foreign Minister, Hisham Sharaf Abdullah discussed on Monday with charge d’affaires at Syrian Embassy in Sanaa al-Hakam Dandi the latest developments in the region and the relations between Syria and Yemen.

During the meeting, the Yemeni Foreign Minister praised the effective role of the Syrian Embassy in developing the bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields.

For his part, Dandi referred to the deep historical relations between the people in Syria and Yemen, stressing Syria’s support to the Yemeni people during the crisis they are passing through.

The Saudi regime has continued its aggression on Yemen for more than two years, leaving thousands of Yemini people dead or injured.

Shaza/Mazen