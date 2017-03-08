Army destroys positions and heavy equipment for ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor

Deir Ezzor, SANA – Army units, backed by the Air Force, launched intensive strikes against positions and supply routes of ISIS terrorist organization in the surroundings of Deir Ezzor city.

SANA reporter said that the Air Force and Artillery of the Syrian army carried out on Thursday intensive strikes on ISIS terrorists’ gatherings and movements in the surroundings of al-Banorama area , the airport, Wadi al-Thurdeh, the graveyards, Huweijet Sakr, al-Mrei’iyeh, Tallet Alloush and al-Bugheiliyeh village in the western countryside of Deir Ezzor, killing or injuring many of the terrorists, destroying fortified points, artillery emplacements for them and an car equipped with a machinegun.

A group of Deir Ezzor residents raised the Syrian flag at al-Halabiya roundabout, the northern entrance of Deir Ezzor city, according to local sources.

Local sources in al-Mayadin city in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor province confirmed that clashes erupted between two ISIS terrorist groups in al-Maharem neighborhood in the city, leaving four terrorists dead, including the terrorist Omar al-Najim al-Gharb.

The sources also noted that the Iraqi terrorist Abu Shadi al-Jilani, one of the most prominent ISIS leaders in al-Bukamal city, was killed in clashes between the terrorists themselves in al-Intilaq Street and al-Nadi area.

The sources a said the a group of residents killed three ISIS terrorists, including “Abu Zaid Darnaj” and two other terrorists, who are of foreign nationalities, in the surroundings of al-Muhdatheh School in the old airport neighborhood in Deir Ezzor city.

Shaza/H. Said