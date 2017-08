Deir Ezzor, SANA- Three civilians were killed on Thursday in a terrorist attack with rocket shells fired by the ISIS terrorists on the besieged neighborhoods in Deir Ezzor City.

SANA’s reporter in Deir Ezzor said that 3 civilians including a child were killed in the attack and 13 others were injured.

The reporter added that the attack caused material damage to the citizens’ properties and to the infrastructure, and that fire erupted in three houses due to the attack.

