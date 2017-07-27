Army kills scores of terrorists, destroys their equipment in Hama and Deir Ezzor countryside

Provinces, SANA-Army units killed a number of terrorists from the ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organizations in the countryside of Hama central province.

A military source told SANA that an army unit clashed with an ISIS-affiliated terrorist group that infiltrated towards the road of Ethryia-al-Rasafa near the crossing of al-Zakiyia, 20 km to the east of Ethryia town in the eastern countryside.

The source added that the infiltration attempt was foiled and all members of the terrorist group were killed and their arms and equipment were seized.

Meanwhile, SANA’s reporter said that an army unit on Thursday morning engaged in violent clashes with a terrorist group from Jabhat al-Nusra that attacked military posts towards the road of Salamyieh-Homs near Khnaifis in the southeastern countryside.

The reporter added that the attack was foiled and a number of terrorists were killed and others were injured and their arms, ammunition and equipment were destroyed.

8 ISIS terrorists were also killed to the west of Jeb al-Mazarea village in the eastern countryside of Salamyieh.

Deir Ezzor

Army units clashed with ISIS terrorist groups in the surroundings of Deir Ezzor Airport and the Panorama area at the roundabout of al-Bghiliyeh village in the western countryside of Deir Ezzor Province.

SANA reporter said that a number of ISIS terrorists were killed and others were injured in the clashes, and their weapons and equipment were destroyed.

The source added that the Syrian Air Force carried out intensive sorties targeting positions of the ISIS terrorists in the surrounding of the Panorama and the Regiment 137, destroying their fortifications and barricades and killing a number of them.