Syria and Iran to enhance economic relations

Damascus, SANA-Prime Minister Imad Khamis discussed on Wednesday with Iranian Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Hussein Jaberi Ansari and the accompanying delegation means of enhancing bilateral relations, particularly in the political and economic domains.

During the meeting, Khamis affirmed that the Syrian government and people appreciate the support provided by the Islamic Republic of Iran to Syria in order to confront the ongoing terrorist war waged on the country, the economic siege and the unilateral sanctions imposed on the Syrian people.

He noted to the importance of continuous coordination and cooperation between the economic activities in both countries, whether in the public or in the private sector, to establish solid rules in various economic relations, stressing the necessity of activating the Syrian-Iranian High Joint Committee and the Syrian-Iranian Businessmen Council and enhancing the exchange of trade visits.

In turn, Ansari expressed his country’s willingness to strengthen joint cooperation and complete all measures that enhance ties between Syria and Iran, hailing the overall economic vision of relations between the two countries.

He pointed out to the necessity of enhancing the field achievements by working in accordance with a strategic approach through a permanent line of cooperation between the two governments.

Ansari said that there are concrete steps in the field of economic agreements signed between the two countries in addition to joint efforts to promote economic cooperation, especially the participation of Iranian companies in Damascus International Fair due next month and the reconstruction exhibition.

