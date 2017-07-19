One person injured in mortar attacks by armed groups in Damascus countryside

Damascus countryside, SANA – One person was injured and material damage was caused due to mortar shells fired by armed groups on al-Wafideen camp and the surroundings of Harasta Hospital in Damascus countryside, in a new breach of the Russian de-escalation zones memorandum.

A source at the Police Command told SANA that the armed groups positioned in Eastern Ghouta fired on Wednesday morning three mortar shells on al-Wafideen camp and the surroundings of Harasta Hospital, injuring one person and causing material damage to some houses and properties.

The source added that three mortar shells hit Harasta Hospital and the Martyrs’ Sons housing area, resulting in causing material damage to public and private properties.

Shaza / Hazem Sabbagh