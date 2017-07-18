US-led coalition commits a new massacre against civilians in Deir Ezzor

Deir Ezzor, SANA – The US-led coalition committed on Tuesday a new massacre against Syrian civilians, this time in the town of al-Ksheika in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, leaving of a number of civilians dead.

Civil and media sources said that the aircrafts of the US-led coalition targeted civilians’ houses in the town of al-Ksheika on the western bank of the Euphrates River, claiming the lives of a number of civilians and injuring others, in addition to causing huge material damage to houses and properties.

R.J / Hazem Sabbagh