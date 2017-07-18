Army kills scores of ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor

Deir Ezzor, SANA- The Syrian Air Force carried out a number of airstrikes during the past few hours targeting ISIS gatherings and

fortifications in the surroundings of Deir Ezzor Airport, Damen Battalion, al-Junieneh village, al-Kamanat crossing, and the neighborhoods of al-Hamidiyeh and al-Sinaa in Deir Ezzor city

and its surroundings.

SANA’s reporter said that the airstrikes killed and injured a number of terrorists and destroyed their barricades, fortifications, and

vehicles.

An army unit destroyed an machinegun-equipped vehicle, killing and injuring a number of ISIS terrorists in the surroundings of the

Panorama, according to the reporter.

On a relevant note, local sources said that terrorists Barakat al-Motlab, aka “Qaswara al -Ashari,” who was a leader in ISIS, escaped from al-Asharah town northeast al-Mayadeen city.

In another context, ISIS terrorists opened a market in al-Mayadeen city, 45 km southeast of Deir Ezzor, for selling women and girls who

were kidnapped by the terror organization from different areas in the province.

H. Zain/ Hazerm Sabbagh