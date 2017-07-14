More ISIS positions hit in army airstrikes in several provinces

Provinces, SANA – The Syrian Air Force carried out on Friday sorties against gatherings and movements of ISIS terrorists in the countryside of Raqqa and Hama, inflicting them heavy losses upon their ranks and equipment.

A military source told SANA that a number of vehicles, some of them equipped with machineguns, were destroyed due to the army’s airstrikes on the gatherings of terrorists in al-Shujeiri and its surroundings, to the south of Khirbet al-Haloul, al-Zamla and to the south of it in the southern and southwestern countryside of Raqqa province.

The source added that the Syrian raids also targeted ISIS movement axes and fortifications in Abu Hanaia and Salba in the eastern countryside of Salamiyeh in Hama, resulting in the death of a number of ISIS terrorists and the destruction of weapons and artillery emplacements.

The Syrian Air Force also destroyed fortifications and vehicles for ISIS terrorist organization in Deir Ezzor and Homs provinces.

A military source told SANA that the Syrian Air Force launched intensive strikes against gatherings and fortifications for ISIS in the area surrounding al-Kanamat Bridge, Huweija Bridge and Deir Ezzor Airport.

The source added that army’s airstrikes also targeted the supply points and movement axes for ISIS in Hmima near the border between Homs and Deir Ezzor.

As a result of the airstrikes, a number of terrorists were killed and armored vehicles, vehicles equipped with machineguns, artillery emplacements and fortifications were destroyed.