Army air force destroys ISIS command center, kills a number of terrorists in Deir Ezzor

Deir Ezzor, SANA- The Syrian Air Force carried out a series of airstrikes against positions and gatherings of the ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor.

SANA’ reporter in Deir Ezzor said that the Syrian Air Force conducted concentrated bombardments, destroying a command center belonging to the ISIS terrorists in Marat village in the eastern countryside of the province.

The reporter added that the air force intensively bombarded dens and gatherings of the ISIS terrorists in al-Tharda area, the surroundings of the Regiment 137, the Khasarat neighborhood and in the villages of al-Husseiniya, al-Bughailiyia and Khsham, inflicting heavy losses upon them in the personnel and equipment.

At the southern axis of Deir Ezzor, army units clashed with ISIS-affiliated terrorist groups, killing a number of terrorists and injuring others.

Over the past few hours, army units, baked by the army air force, destroyed vehicles, ammunition depot and two positions of the so-called “military administration” of the ISIS at the crossing of al-Halabyia in al-Husseiniya, and in the village of al-Bu Omar, the surroundings of the Airport , al-Maqaber “cemeteries” area and in al-Jubailiyia.

R.J/