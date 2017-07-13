Six civilians killed in Hasaka in new crime committed by US-led coalition

12 July، 2017

Hasaka, SANA – The international coalition led by the United States continued its crimes against the Syrians, targeting on Wednesday the village of Kashkash Jabbour in Hasaka claiming the lives of six civilians.

Local sources told SANA reporter by phone that warplanes of the US-led coalition bombed the houses of Kashkash Jabbour village to the south of al-Shaddadi city in the southern countryside of Hasaka, killing six civilians, including women, and causing material damage to properties.

M. al-Frieh/H. Said

Check Also

“Syria, that will win” international photography exhibition kicks off in Moscow

Moscow, SANA – An international photography exhibition entitled “Syria, that will win” opened in Moscow ...

Powered by sana | Designed by team to develop the software
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved