Deir Ezzor, SANA – ISIS terrorists on Wednesday fired mortar shells on neighborhoods of the besieged Deir Ezzor city, claiming the lives of five people and injuring six others.

SANA’s reporter in Deir Ezzor said that ISIS terrorists targeted the neighborhoods of Harabesh and al-Qusour with mortar shells, where five people were killed and six others got injured, in addition to causing material damage.

R. Milhem / Hazem Sabbagh