Lattakia, SANA-A person was killed in a rocket shell attack on al-Kanjara village in the northern countryside of Lattakia in a new breach of the Russian memorandum on de-escalation zones.

SANA reporter in Lattakia said that armed groups fired a rocket shell on al-Kanjara village in the northern countryside of the province, claiming the life of a person and causing material damage to citizens’ properties.

Manar/Mazen