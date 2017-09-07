The army regains control over a town in Homs countryside, kills ISIS terrorists in Raqqa and Deir Ezzor

Homs, SANA- A military source declared on Saturday morning that the army regained control over Jbab Hamad village in the eastern countryside of Homs central province, after eliminating the last gatherings of the ISIS terrorists there.

The source told SANA that over the past few hours, army units carried out special and precise operations against gatherings of the ISIS terrorists in the eastern countryside of the province, establishing control over Jbab Hamad village.

It added that scores of the ISIS terrorists were killed and their arms and equipment were destroyed in the operations, indicating that the engineering units dismantled the mines and the explosive devices planted by terrorists in the village.

Meanwhile, the army air Force killed a number of the ISIS terrorists and destroyed their vehicles in Badiyat Hmeimieh and to the east of Arak in the eastern countryside, according to the source.

Deir Ezzor

The Army Air Force carried out intensive airstrikes on the ISIS movement axes and positions in al-Thardah Valley, al-Jafra village and in the surrounding of the Cemeteries area in Deir Ezzor.

The army airstrikes killed and injured a number of ISIS terrorists in addition to destroying their armored vehicles and machineguns-equipped cars.

SANA reporter said that the army artillery force intensified bombardments targeting ISIS gatherings and fortifications in the surroundings of the Airport, al-Howeiqa crossing, al-Thardah Valley and al-Bghiliyeh village.

The source added that that the army bombardment killed a number of ISIS terrorists and destroyed their weapons and ammunition.

The army air force also carried out a series of airstrikes on the ISIS positions, gatherings and fortifications in the surrounding of the Panorama, west of 137 regiment, the water resources, al-Knamat crossing and al-Bghiliyeh village, destroying a number of them and inflicting heavy losses upon the terrorists in personnel and equipment.

Meanwhile, local sources said that a number people of al-Kataf area at the outskirts of Abu Kamal city clashed with ISIS terrorist group, killing 3 ISIS terrorists and burning a car they were driving.

Raqqa

Air Force of the Army carried out strikes against axes and gatherings of ISIS terrorists during the past 24 hours to the southeast of al-Fahda Station, to the south of Beir Abu Kabra and Khabrat al-Haloul villages in the western countryside of Raqqa Province.

A military source said that the air strikes destroyed armored vehicles and others equipped with machineguns, in addition to killing many of the terrorists.