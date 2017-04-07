Three civilians killed in terrorist sniper shooting in Sweida Countryside

Sweida, SANA- Terrorist organizations breached the cessation of hostilities in Sweida province by targeting the Bakka-Zibin road with sniper fire, leaving three persons dead and injuring others.

SANA’s reporter in Sweida said that on Monday night, terrorists blocked the Bakka-Zibin road in the southwestern countryside of the province and targeted with sniper fire a car transporting a number of people from Zibin village, killing the driver and two women and injuring two other women.

On Monday, the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces announced a cessation of all hostilities in the provinces of Daraa, Sweida, and Quneitra for five days with the aim of supporting the peace process and the national reconciliations

R.J/ Hazem Sabbagh