Deir Ezzor, SANA – Two civilians were killed in terrorist rocket attacks that targeted residential neighborhoods in Deir Ezzor city.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor said that ISIS terrorists fired a number of rocket shells on al-Joura and al-Qussour neighborhoods, claiming the lives of 2 citizens and injuring 4 others.

The reporter added that the attacks also caused massive material damage to houses.

M. al-Frieh/H. Said