4 killed, 35 others injured in terrorist attacks in Damascus Countryside, Quneitra ,Homs and Daraa

Provinces, SANA- A person was killed and two others were injured in a terrorist attack with a rocket shell fired by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists on Hadar village in Quneitra.

SANA reporter in Quneitra said that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists on Saturday morning fired a rocket shell on Hadar village in the northern countryside, killing a person and injuring two others.

The reporter added that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists positioned in al-Tal al-Ahmer opened fire towards the houses in Hadar village, causing material damage to the public and private properties.

A woman killed, 20 people injured by mortar shells and snipers’ bullets in Adra arae and Jarmana

A woman was killed and 19 other people were wounded while visiting their relatives in Adra prison when armed groups targeted with mortar shells and snipers’ bullets Damascus Central Prison in Adra area, a source at the police command told SANA.

The source said that two mortar shells also fired by armed groups on residential neighborhoods in Jaramana, causing the injury of one person and material damage to the citizens’ homes and public and private properties.

A woman injured in a terrorist rocket attack on al-Mukharram town in Homs Countryside

A woman was injured in a terrorist attack with rocket shells fired by the ISIS terrorists on al-Mukharram town to the east of Homs City.

SANA reporter said that ISIS terrorists on Saturday targeted the town of al-Mukharram with a number of rocket shells, injuring a woman and causing material damage to the citizens’ houses and properties.

Two persons killed, 12 injured in attack with shells by armed group in Daraa

Two people were killed, 12 others were injured due to rocket shells fired by armed groups on al-Kashef neighborhood in Daraa city, in a new violation of the Russian memorandum on de-escalation zones.

SANA reporter said that the armed groups fired rocket shells on al-Kashef neighborhood, claiming the lives of two persons ,and injuring 12 others including a doctor in the clinics complex as the fire erupted in Daraa new bus station.