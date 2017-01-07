Army establishes control over strategic points in Salamiyeh, kills ISIS terrorists in many areas

Provinces, SANA- Army units, in cooperation with the backup forces, established full control over Shahed 9 and 10 strategic points to the east of al-Sheikh Hilal village in the eastern countryside of Salamiyeh in Hama province after destroying the latest ISIS gatherings there.

A military source told SANA Saturday that the army operations ended up with the killing of a number of ISIS terrorists.

Deir Ezzor

Meanwhile, an army unit thwarted an ISIS terrorist group’s attack on military positions in Talet al-Sanouf on the western outskirts of Deir Ezzor city, leaving most of the terrorist group’s members dead or injured.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor said that the Syrian Air force carried out airstrikes on the ISIS positions, destroying some of them in the neighborhoods of al-Rashdyeh, al-Kanamat and al-Howeiqa and in the surroundings of the Cemeteries, the Panorama, al-Thardeh, Aiyyash and al-Bghiliyeh areas, killing and injuring a number of terrorists.

Homs

The army units, in cooperation with the allies’ forces, established full control over a number of points and hills overlooking Hmaimeh area in the Syrian Badia after carrying out many military operations in al-Dala’yat area.

The army units inflicted heavy losses upon ISIS terrorists.