Armed groups target Mhardeh power station with shells, 4 injured in landmine blast in Hama

Hama, SANA – Armed groups on Friday evening targeted the electric power station in Mhardeh 25 km north of Hama city with rocket shells in a new breach of the memorandum on de-escalation zones.

SANA’s correspondent in Hama said that armed groups fired 3 rocket shells at the power station in Mhardeh, causing material damage but no injuries. Armed groups had targeted the station on Wednesday, putting it out of service.

Meanwhile in Qaryat village east of Ithraya in Hama’s eastern countryside, 4 people sustained injuries due to the explosion of a landmine left behind by ISIS terrorists.

SANA’s correspondent said that the explosion inflicted wounds of varying severity on four people, and they were rushed to hospitals in Homs.

Hazem Sabbagh