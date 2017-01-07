Army advances in Hama and Homs, killing scores of terrorists

Provinces, SANA- Army units, in cooperation with allied forces, carried out intensive operations on ISIS gatherings and movement axes, establishing control over 3-km-area to the north and east of Arak gas station in the eastern countryside of Homs, according to military source.

The source said that a number of ISIS terrorists were killed due to the army’s operations in addition to the destruction of their weapons and ammunition.

The source added that army units continue its operations in chasing the remnants of ISIS terrorists on the axis of Arak/al-Sukhna.

Hama

Army units, in cooperation with supporting forces, established control over the entire area stretching from al-Rasafa in the southern countryside of Raqqa to the town of Athrya in the eastern countryside of Hama, a military source said.

The source added that army units liberated 13 villages and farms and a number of highlands and strategic points during their operations in addition to isolating the towns and villages located in the north of the al-Rasafa/Athrya axis in preparation for entering them in the southeast countryside of Aleppo after terrorists fled away.

The source added that army destroyed 6 tanks, 2 BMP vehicles, 4 ammunition caches, 7 sites and more than 100 vehicles during the operations.

The source said that the terrorists Abu Adam al-Shishani, Abu Turki al-Banslian, Abdul-Raouf Salman, Abu Jaber al-Sab’awi, Aby Khbab Daher al-Aliwi and Abu Bothina al-Shishani were known among the killed.

Later, SANA’s correspondent in Hama that army units, in cooperation with supporting forces, engaged in heavy clashes with ISIS terrorists, using various types of weapons to target their hideouts and movements near Tabaret al-Dibeh area, which resulted in killing a number of terrorists and destroying a pickup truck equipped with a 23mm machinegun.

The source added that the Syrian Air Force carried out concentrated airstrikes targeting a convoy of vehicles for USUS near Abu Hanaya village that was en route to provide support for terrorists, destroying two of the vehicles and killing the terrorists on board.