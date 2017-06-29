Two persons injured in fresh terror attacks in Aleppo, Quneitra

Aleppo, Quneitra, SANA-A person was injured Wednesday in a terrorist attack with rocket shells on Halab al-Jadidah and al-Zahra neighborhoods in Aleppo, in a new violation of the memorandum on de-escalation zones.

A police source told SANA that the armed groups launched 4 rocket shells on Halab al-Jadidah and al-Zahra neighborhoods, inuring a person and causing material damage to the houses.

Earlier, , a woman was injured in a sniper shooting attack on al-Baath city in Quneitra countryside.

SANA reporter in Quneitra said that terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra targeted the technical services roundabout in al-Khadami neighborhood in al-Baath city using sniper rifles, injuring a woman.

Manar/Haifa/Mazen