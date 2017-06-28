Army kills scores of ISIS and Jabaht al-Nusra in Deir Ezzor and Quneitra

Provicnes, SANA – Army units, supported by the Syrian Air Force, engaged in heavy clashes with ISIS terrorists on the southern axis of Deir Ezzor city, inflicting heavy losses upon their ranks and equipment.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor said that army units clashed with terrorist groups in the area surrounding the 137 Brigade, al-Panorama and Tal Barouk to the south and southwest of Deir Ezzor city.

The reporter added that the clashes coincided with raids by the Syrian Air Force on the movements and fortifications of ISIS in al-Rushdiyeh, al-Huweiqa, Huweijet Saqr, al-Matar al-Qadim, al-Jafra, al-Sinaa, al-Orfi, al-Hajif, al-Boleil, Islah al-Boleil and the area surrounding Deir Ezzor Airport, killing a number of terrorists, injuring many others and destroying weapons, vehicles and dens for ISIS.

Local sources told the reporter that ISIS terrorists executed two young men in al-Qahawi Square in Gharanij town to the east of Deir Ezzor city.

Quneitra

Army units directed intensive and accurate strikes against sites and movement axes of Jabhat al-Nusra and other terrorist groups affiliated to it in a several sites in the city of Quneitra, according to SANA reporter.

The reporter added that tens of terrorists were killed and their weapons and ammunition were destroyed.

M.al-Frieh/H. Said