25 persons injured in attack with shells by armed groups in Daraa

Daraa, SANA – 25 persons were injured due to rocket shells fired by armed groups on residential neighborhoods in Daraa city in a new violation of the Russian memorandum on de- escalation zones.

SANA’s reporter said that armed groups fired at 2:30 pm on Tuesday rocket shells on al-Kashef neighborhood, injuring a number of citizens as a fire erupted in the parking lot of the clinics complex in the neighborhood.

Director of Daraa Health Directorate Abdel Wadoud al-Homsi said that the clinics received 25 persons who were injured as the result of the attack, noting that four of them were transported to Daraa National Hospital for surgery, while the necessary treatment was provided to the remaining injured in the clinics complex.

For his part, Head of Daraa National Hospital Dr. Bassam al-Hariri said that the hospital received four injured people including two children aged 11 and 12, and they are receiving treatment.

Shaza / Hazem Sabbagh