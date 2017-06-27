Army units kill 5 terrorists, destroy ISIS hideouts in Deir Ezzor

Deir Ezzor, SANA_ The Syrian Arab Army on Tuesday destroyed ISIS terrorists’ hideouts and gatherings in Deir Ezzor province.

SANA reporter said that the army air force had killed and wounded ISIS terrorists in raids on the neighborhoods of al-Hweiqa, al-Matar al-Qadim and al-Arfi.

According to the reporter, a unit of the Syrian army clashed with an ISIS terrorist group which tried to attack the military checkpoints in the outskirts of the al-Reshdiyeh, killed 5 of its members and wounded others while the army’s artillery destroyed ISIS terrorists’ gatherings in the vicinity of al-Maqaber, al-Hweiqa, the Regiment 137 and al-Bgheliyah village.

A number of ISIS terrorists were killed and a heavy machinegun-equipped vehicle was destroyed in the airstrikes on their positions and hideouts east of the paper factory, Hweijet al-Mre’iyah and in the village of al-Bouleel in the province eastern countryside.

