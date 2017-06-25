Popular Commission for the Liberation of Golan stresses to continue struggle until victory

Damascus, SANA – The Popular Commission for the Liberation of Golan stressed determination to continue struggle till the full liberation of the occupied Syrian Golan and to resist terrorism till full eradication of terrorist organization.

On the 43rd anniversary of liberating Quneitra city and the 11th anniversary of its foundation, the Popular Commission stated that Syria is becoming stronger thanks to the sacrifices and steadfastness of its people and its support to the Resistance and the friendly countries’ assistance.

It stressed the independence of the Syrian national decision which preserves the national sovereignty and strengthens unity against all schemes aimed at dividing the region.

On June 26, 1974, Late President Hafez al-Assad hoisted the Syrian flag in Quneitra city after it was liberated from the Israeli occupation and returned to national sovereignty.

R.Raslan/Ghossoun