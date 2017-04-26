Army eliminates Jabhat al-Nusra-linked terrorist groups and ISIS gatherings in Daraa and Homs

Daraa, Homs, SANA- An army unit carried out intensive operations against gatherings and fortifications of Jabhat al-Nusra-linked terrorist groups in Daraa al-Balad area in Daraa southern province.

A military source told SANA that dens and barricades belonging to Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists were destroyed in the operations and a number of terrorists were killed and injured in the neighborhood of al-Sad road, al-Nazihin camp and to the south of Khazan ak-Karak.

The source said that the army units thwarted infiltration and attack attempts by terrorist groups affiliated to Jabhat al-Nusra on military points in al-Manshia neighborhood and killed a number of terrorists and destroyed 3 of machinegun-equipped vehicles and a rocket launcher nest in Daraa al-Balad area.

Later, the army units killed scores of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists, destroyed a number of their sites and vehicles in the surroundings of old al-Joumrouk and a number of neighbourhoods in Daraa al-Balad.

Homs

Th military source said that army and armed forces units destroyed ISIS terrorists’ gatherings in the area of Jarf Um al-Ruman, Fathet al-Mahsa, to the east of Palmyra, al-Barda and to the east of al-Qaryatain in the countryside of Homs central province.