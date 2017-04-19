Completing Procedures to evacuate 3000 locals of kefraya and al-Fouaa locals toward Aleppo

Aleppo, Damascus countryside, SANA-45 buses carrying on board 3000 locals from the two terrorist-besieged towns of Kefraya and al-Fouaa in Idleb countryside, headed for al-Rashideen area, to the west of Aleppo, in the framework of completing the first stage of the agreement that was reached to evacuate locals from the two towns, which have been besieged for more than two years, in parallel with the departure of gunmen and their families from al-Zabadani and Madaya.

SANA reporter quoted sources in the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), which supervises the implementation of the agreement, as saying that the buses are scheduled to arrive in al-Rashideen area west of Aleppo, in parallel with the arrival of the busses carrying 500 gunmen and their families from al-Zabadani city to Al-Ramoseh area , south Aleppo.

According to the reporter, kefraya and al-Fouaa buses are scheduled to head later from al-Rashideen area to Jibrin makeshift centers while the buses carrying al- Zabadani gunmen and some of their families will head toward the southern countryside of Aleppo then to Idleb.

SANA reporter in Damascus countryside said the gunmen in al- Zabadani have set fire to their centers and detonated some of their ammunitions before their departure , stressing that a number of the gunmen decided to stay in the city to settle their legal status according to the laws and regulations in force.

Shaza /Ghossoun