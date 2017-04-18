519 militants and some of their families leave al-Waer neighborhood

Homs, SANA- Homs Governorate on Tuesday finished the evacuation of the fifth batch of militants and some of their families from the western parts of al-Waer neighborhood in a step towards clearing the neighborhood of weapons and militants and restoring state establishments to it.

SANA reporter said that the fifth batch included 519 militants and hundreds of their families who reject the reconciliation agreement.

The reporter added that 55 buses transported the militants and their families towards the northeastern countryside of Aleppo under the supervision of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, the Internal Security Forces and the Russian Military Police.

On Monday afternoon, the fifth batch of militants and some of their families started to leave al-Waer neighborhood as Homs Governor Talal al-Barazi stressed that by the end of the current month the reconciliation agreement in al-Waer neighborhood will be accomplished completely to start the rehabilitation of the damaged facilities and infrastructure inside the neighborhood.

Al-Barazi indicated that since the last week, the Governorate started to restore services to the areas surrounding the neighborhood, particularly the electricity network, clarifying that all the services will return to al-Waer neighborhood and the infrastructure will be rehabilitated under a governmental support after the last batch of gunmen will leave the neighborhood.

R.J/Ghossoun