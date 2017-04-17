Army restores security and stability to Souran town in Hama countryside, kills scores of terrorists and destroys their vehicles in different provinces

Provinces, SANA-Army restores security and stability to Souran town, kills scores of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in Hama countryside

Hama, SANA- A military source announced that security and stability were restored to the town of Souran and control was regained over the strategic hill of Bazam after inflicting heavy losses upon Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in the personnel and equipment in the northern countryside of Hama central province.

The source told SANA that army units, in cooperation with the backing forces, carried out intensive operations against gatherings and fortifications of the terrorist organizations in the northern countryside.

The source added that security and stability were restored to Souran town and control was regained over Bazam hill and al-Qabban barrier at the eastern entrance of Taybet al-Imam City after killing scores of terrorists and destroying their arms and equipment.

The army engineering units are working on combing the area to dismantle the mines planted by terrorists at the entrances of the town and between the houses and in the surrounding areas, according to the source who confirmed that dozens of terrorists were also confirmed killed while others fled away towards the far northern countryside.

The source said that among the terrorists who were confirmed dead : Abu Qatada al-Sijri, Mohanad al-Abdullah Abu Mahmoud, Mohammad Yahia al-Shimali, Mouayad Knisawi, one of the commanders of the so-called “Jaish al-Ezza” Abu al-Bara al-Hamwi, Abu Salam al-Warraq, Abu al-Walid al-Masri, Khaled Rifa’at al-Bdaiwi, Mohammad Khairallah Anfalis, Abdul-Rahaman Mahamid, Mohammad Abdullah Hnaidi, Samir Bek Ajam, Abdullah Boshi, Abdul-Rahman al-Saraj, Mahmoud Erfan Nahhas, Nidaa Yusuf Kashtou, and Mohammad Rabi al-Dadou.

9 tanks, 4 BMP vehicles , 139 cars, 23 command centers and three ammunition caches were destroyed in the operations and 14 radio-controlled aircrafts were downed, in addition to seizing a tank, a large number of the mortar launchers, 6 machineguns and huge amounts of the individual weapons and ammunition.

Meanwhile, SANA’s correspondent in Hama said that an army unit, in cooperation with supporting forces, repelled an attack by terrorists from Jabhat al-Nusra on al-Satehiyat village in the western countryside of Salamiya area in Hama province.

The correspondent said that the army unit and supporting forces clashed at dawn with al-Nusra terrorists who attacked military positions in the surroundings al-Satehiyat village, and that the forces defending these positions managed to contain the attack and mount a counter-attack under support from artillery and the Syrian Air Force, recapturing all positions in the area after inflicting heavy losses in personnel and equipment upon the terrorists.

Deir Ezzor

Army units killed 14 terrorists and destroyed two machinegun-equipped vehicles in the western and eastern directions of Deir Ezzor City and in the surroundings of the Regiment 137.