4 killed, 22 injured in a terrorist rocket and mortar attacks in Deir Ezzor and Damascus

Deir Ezzor/Damascus, SANA- 3 persons were killed and 11 others were injured, mostly children and women, by rocket shells fired by ISIS terrorists on the besieged neighborhood of Harabesh in Deir Ezzor city, according to SANA’s reporter in the province.

Assistant Health Director in Deir Ezzor Akram al-Jouri said that one woman among the people injured in the attack is in critical condition and underwent surgery, and aid was rendered to the other injured people in the only medical point in the neighborhood.

ISIS has been besieging Harabesh and other neighborhoods where around 1,300 families live in the eastern part of Deir Ezzor city for over 3 months, after the terrorists cut off the road connecting them to the rest of the city. Army helicopters airdrop food and medical supplies on semi-daily basis to alleviate the suffering of locals.

Meanwhile in Damascus city, one woman was killed and 11 people sustained injuries of varying severity due to a terrorist mortar attack which targeted the surroundings of al-Umawiyeen Square.

A source at Damascus Police Command told SANA that terrorists located in al-Qaboun neighborhood and the Eastern Ghouta area fired 3 rocket shells at the surroundings of al-Umawiyeen Square, injuring seven people and causing material damage, and later the source said that the attack claimed the life of one woman and injured 11.

