Terrorists blow up drainage gate of Tasil dam in Daraa countryside

Daraa, SANA – Terrorist organizations on Monday blew up the drainage gate of Tasil dam in the northwestern countryside of Daraa province.

Assistant Director of Water Resources in Daraa Marwan al-Rabdawi said that local sources confirmed that terrorists placed explosives on the drainage gate of Tasil dam and detonated them, causing water to flow in the direction of al-Alan valley and Bassel al-Assad dam which is cracked due to the tunnels and trenches dug by terrorists around it.

Al-Rabdawi said that around 3 cubic meters are flowing out of the dam per second due to the terrorist attack, but this doesn’t pose any threat to surrounding areas, adding that all dams in Daraa province are located in areas where terrorists are present which prevented carrying out any maintenance or repairs since terrorists prevent repair teams from accessing them.

Hazem Sabbagh