2 killed, 20 injured in terrorist rocket attacks in Hama and Deir Ezzor

Hama/Deir Ezzor, SANA – 2 civilians were killed and 20 other were injured due to terrorist attacks with rocket shells in Hama and Deir Ezzor provinces.

SANA’s reporter in Hama said that terrorist organizations positioned in Hilfaya town fired a rocket shell on al-Rabia village, injuring a girl and causing material damage to the place.

The reporter added that terrorist organizations targeted Mhardeh city with a number of rocket shells, causing material damage to residential buildings and properties.

Meanwhile, SANA’s reporter in Deir Ezzor said that 2 people were killed and 19 others were injured, most of them women and children, due to ISIS terrorists firing 4 shells at al-Wadi Street in al-Joura neighborhood in Deir Ezzor city, adding that the attack also caused material damage to houses and properties.

Assistant health director in Deir Ezzor Akram al-Jouri told the reporter that the injured people were rushed to Al-Assad Hospital and the Military Hospital for treatment, and that two of the injured were rushed by helicopter to Qamishli and from there to Damascus because the treatment they need cannot be provided in Deir Ezzor.

Manar al-Freih / Hazem Sabbagh