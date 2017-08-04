Army kills a number of Jabhat al-Nusra leaders in Daraa Countryside

Daraa, SANA- Army units killed a number of terrorists including leaders of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization in Bosra al-Sham and Daraa al-Balad area in Daraa southern province.

A military source told SANA that an army unit on Saturday morning carried out concentrated bombardments against a command center belonging to Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization in the eastern countryside.

The source added that the center was destroyed and all terrorists inside it were killed.

An army unit also killed all members of a terrorist group on the road of al-Sad in Daraa al-Balad area.

R.J/Mazen