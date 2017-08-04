A person killed, another injured in a terrorist attack in Sweida Countryside

Sweida, SANA- A person was killed and another was injured after their car was targeted by a terrorist group on the road of Najran-Ariqa in the northwestern countryside of Sweida southern province.

SANA reporter in Sweida said that terrorists on Friday night opened fire on a car carrying 3 persons onboard on the road of Najran-Ariqa after they put stones in the way of the car to force it to stop.

The reporter added that a young man was killed in the attack and another was injured while the fate of the third one remained unknown.

R.J/Mazen