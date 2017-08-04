Fourth batch of gunmen starts to leave al-Waer neighborhood

Homs, SANA- The fourth batch of gunmen and some of their family members which rejected to join the reconciliation agreement started to leave on Saturday al-Waer neighborhood in a step towards evacuating the area from arms and gunmen and paving the way for the return of governmental institutions to it.

SANA reporter said that 3 buses carrying 242 gunmen and some of their family members left al-Waer neighborhood in the framework of implementing the reconciliation agreement that was reached in the neighborhood, indicating that the process of evacuating gunmen will currently continue till finishing the fourth batch completely.

Homs Governor Talal Brazi told SANA that the process of evacuating the fourth batch of gunmen from al-Waer neighborhood is being implemented without any obstacles as today 400 gunmen and some of their family members who rejected the reconciliation agreement will leave the neighborhood heading for the northeastern

countryside.

Brazi expected that other batches of gunmen will leave the neighborhood weekly till the end of the current month.

The Governor stressed that the process of restoring stability and security to some areas is continuing through the local reconciliations and that hundreds will benefit from the amnesty decree for settling their status and returning to their normal life.

He indicated that the process of evacuating gunmen and some of their family members to the northeastern countryside is going on under the supervision of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), the Syrian internal security forces and the Russian military police.

Last Saturday, 836 gunmen and some of their families left al-Waer neighborhood heading for Idleb countryside in implementation of the reconciliation agreement and the legal status of hundreds of gunmen was settled according to the amnesty decree no. 15 for the year 2016.

R.J/ Mazen