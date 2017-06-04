Two persons injured in terrorist attack with more than 30 rocket shells in Idleb Countryside

6 April، 2017

Idleb, SANA- Two persons, including a child, were injured in dozens of rocket shells fired by Jabhat al-Nusra on the besieged al-Fouaa town in Idleb countryside.

Civil sources said that the terrorist organizations positioned in the villages of To’oum and al-Sawaghiyieh on Thursday morning fired more than 30 rocket shells on al-Fouaa town, injuring a man and a child and causing material damage to the citizens’ houses and properties.

On Wednesday, a man and a woman were injured and a material damage was caused in a terrorist attack with rocket shells on al-Fouaa town.

R.J/Ghossoun

Check Also

Al-Moallem : Syrian Army didn’t and will not use chemical weapons even against terrorists who target our people

Damascus, SANA_ Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem  said the question which ...

Powered by sana | Designed by team to develop the software
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved